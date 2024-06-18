Police appeal for info on mini-bike crash after woman airlifted to hospital with head injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called at around 4pm on Monday to reports of a crash involving a woman riding a mini-bike and a stationary car on Chapelon, Glascote Heath, Tamworth.

The woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance with a head injury and has since been discharged.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, with those with CCTV or doorbell footage asked to get in touch via the force 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service, quoting incident 475 of June 17.