Body found in Staffordshire river in search for missing 81-year-old man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Brian, aged 81, from Uttoxeter, was reported missing on Friday, prompting police to search the area and make enquiries in a bid to find him.

At 11.25am on Monday, officers were called to the River Dove, near Wood Lane, Uttoxeter, after the body of a man was spotted in the water.

Whilst formal identification is still to take place, Staffordshire Police said it believes the man to be missing Brian.

The force confirmed that it is not treating the death as suspicious and a filed has been prepared for HM Coroner.

A statement added: "We would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information as part of the efforts to try and find him over the last few days, as well as those who shared the appeals for information.

"Specially-trained officers are supporting his family as much as possible at this time."