Apprentices set to celebrate hard work at graduation

Apprentices from over 15 sectors, from accounting to adult care and engineering to hair professionals, will come together with friends and family for the ceremony at the County Showground in Stafford on Tuesday, July 9.

Now in its ninth year, the Staffordshire Apprenticeship Graduation Awards help highlight the quality and range of apprentices and their contribution to the local economy.

Jaycee Costello is one apprentice working for the county council, who is looking forward to the graduation ceremony.

The 20-year-old has just completed a Level 3 Information Communications Technician Apprenticeship.

She said: “My apprenticeship has given me the ability to gain practical experience in the workplace, whilst at the same time allowing me to improve my knowledge.

“I have now started my career as an IT Support Officer in Cyber Security, which I really enjoy.

"I’m looking forward to the opportunity of celebrating this achievement with my family and colleagues at the graduation ceremony.”

Molly Young is also completing her Regulatory Compliance Officer (RCO) apprenticeship, with the authorities Trading Standards service.

She said: “I’ve loved doing my apprenticeship with the council and am really looking forward to the graduation ceremony.

"I have always been interested in enforcement work, and doing the apprenticeship has been a fantastic way to achieve my goal.

"It's great to be in a job I enjoy, getting paid for it, and learning simultaneously.

"No two days are the same, and the apprenticeship has offered me a valuable mix of practical, hands-on work with the team and academic learning through my training provider.”

Tony Baines, assistant director for Skills and Employability at Staffordshire County Council said: “Once again we’re delighted to be hosting our apprenticeship graduation awards later in the summer.

“It’s always a great event and the perfect way to recognise the achievements of apprentices from across the county.

“Apprenticeships remain key to growing our economy and are an excellent way to grow new talent and address skills shortages.

"More and more higher-level apprenticeships are also being made available each year, which employers need; giving individuals the chance to continue their professional development and fully realise their potential.

"For example, from next year, teaching assistants can gain qualified teacher status via an apprenticeship route.

“I’d encourage any apprentices to attend, so we can celebrate their achievements together.”

The ceremony is open to anyone from Staffordshire completing their apprenticeship this year and they can book a place at the event at graduation.evess.co/staffs-and-stoke-apprenticeship-graduation/