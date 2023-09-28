Council cuts its carbon footprint significantly

Codsall Community Hub

South Staffordshire Council began reporting carbon footprint figures in 2010 – and is now working towards becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

The authority declared a climate emergency in 2019 and a year later published a climate change strategy setting out how it would take action within the district.

On Tuesday councillors were given an update on how work has progressed during 2022-23, as well as proposals for 2023-24.

Ryan Taylor, the council’s performance and climate change manager, said: “We are continuing to reduce our carbon footprint. Since we started reporting this in 2010 there has been a 43% decrease.

“The big decreases we have seen recently are primarily due to green energy at the Community Hub. The key message for members is we are doing well but it’s going to be more and more difficult to reduce the carbon footprint further – a lot of low-hanging fruit has already been taken.”

The authority has been working with an external consultant to audit its carbon reporting methods so that future carbon reduction plans can be better informed, a report to Tuesday’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting said. The report is also due to be considered by the council’s cabinet at its next meeting on Tuesday, October 3.

Councillors heard this week that carbon awareness training offered to new members and council officers is being extended to parish councils in the district too.

The authority is also working with schools and businesses to raise awareness of climate change action and has given out more than £4,000 to 21 carbon-saving projects in the district’s communities, including a green and active travel scheme in Kinver.

Other actions have included the planting of more than 1,000 trees in the district during the last winter, working with landowners and the Forest of Mercia. And more solar powered electric vehicle charging points have been installed for council staff and tenants to use at the council’s Community Hub – in addition to the nine public EV charging points already on site.

The report said: “The council is working to help to encourage our residents and visitors to make the switch to EV vehicles and support the national change that is required to reduce the carbon footprint of our travel network. We (have worked) with Staffordshire County Council on a wider central government bid to fund public EV charging for residents at sites across the county.