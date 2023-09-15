Victim of suspected XL Bully attack named by police as 52-year-old Ian Price

Ian Price, aged 52, was killed by two dogs which attacked him in Stonnall.

Mr Price was attacked by two dogs, understood to be XL Bully dogs, on Main Street at around 3.15pm yesterday.

The 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control and manslaughter, remains in police custody.

In the wake of the tragic attack, Rishi Sunak has vowed to ban the breed by the end of the year, and said: "It's clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs. It's a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on."

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Our investigation continues at pace as we try to understand more about events leading up to this horrendous attack.

"Both dogs, thought to be XL Bullys, are dead and tests are being carried out to determine their breed.

"Our deepest sympathies remain with the family and friends of Ian.

"We also understand the shock and upset felt within the village of Stonnall. We’ve got local officers in the area, please speak to them if you need to.

"We would encourage anyone who has information, but not yet spoken to us, to do so by calling us on 101 quoting incident number 405 of 14 September.