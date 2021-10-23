'Serious' crash involving car and motorcycle closes road on Staffordshire border

Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Eccleshall Road, Forton. Photo: Simon Tebb

The collision occurred near The Swan at Forton on the A519 Eccleshall Road in Forton, near Newport, shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

Officers from both Staffordshire and West Mercia Police have been called to the scene, along with a crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the air ambulance.

A spokesman for the fire service said a crew from Newport were called about a collision between a car and a motorcycle at 3.17pm

They also confirmed the road has been closed.

Please Note ...

Officers on route to support @StaffsPolice at an RTC on the A519 near The Swan at Forton .. there may be delays - please avoid area if you can pic.twitter.com/rBmj3TMkkB — Newport SNT (@NewportCops) October 23, 2021