Women to put their best foot forward as club introduces women's walking football to town

Bridgnorth Spartans are offering an opportunity for women who are either new to the sport or seeking a fun and non-contact way to stay active.

The initiative is spearheaded by Anne Johnson, a legendary figure in women’s football. With over 348 appearances for Wolves, many as captain, and current representation in England’s Walking Football team, Anne has been at the heart of the Spartans' success in fostering girls’ and women’s teams. Now, she’s turning her focus to offering older women a supportive environment where they can learn and enjoy the sport.

“Walking Football has been a fantastic addition to the club, and we’ve seen real progress with our men’s sessions, which have been running for over 18 months,” Anne said.

“Now, we’re offering women the same opportunity—whether they’re complete beginners or experienced players looking to keep their love for football alive. Many women over 40 have never had a chance to play football in a supportive setting—this is their moment.”

The women’s Walking Football sessions take place every Tuesday and focus on improving fitness, balance, and ball control, all within a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

The sessions take place from 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm at Oldbury Wells School Main Sports Hall and the Spartans are offering ffour free taster sessions for women (normally £4 per session)

In addition to the women’s sessions, the club also runs a well-established men’s Walking Football session on the same evening, from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm, which has been growing in popularity under the leadership of club president Les Bristow and Walking Football Lead Martin Edwards.

Bridgnorth Spartans invites all women aged 40+ and men aged 50+ to come along, kick-start their football journey, and become part of this exciting new chapter in the club’s history. Whether you're looking to get active, learn new skills, or simply have fun, Spartans is the perfect place to start.

If you’re interested in joining Bridgnorth Spartans Walking Football you can contact the club through its Facebook page or email afcspartanswalk@gmail.com