Road closed for several hours after 'serious collision' between car and motorbike in Bridgnorth

The collision happened on the A442 near to the junction of Old Worcester Road in Danesford, Bridgnorth, last night.

Police and firefighters were also on the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the scene.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said at around 7.30pm: "We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A442 near to the junction of Old Worcester Road in Danesford, Bridgnorth.

"The road is closed from the junction of Old Worcester Road up to the start of Kidderminster Road in both directions, and is expected to remain closed for some time.

"Please seek alternative routes. We will update you once the road has been reopened."

No update had been issued as of 10.30pm, and The AA's traffic planner website also showed that the road was closed.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.08pm on Saturday, August 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth involving a motorcycle and a car. Crews on standby for assistance."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.