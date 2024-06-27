Theatre company to perform new Bridgnorth show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company are performing 'Harmonies & Serenades' on Saturday, July 6.

The show at at Castle Hall will be featuring a host of numbers form hit musicals including Rent, Oklahoma, Wicked, Sound of Music, Les Misérables, The greatest showman and Love Never dies.

Laura Davies from the Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company said: “It promises to be a night of fabulous entertainment. We have songs from some well-known shows and films and some from lesser known, and we even have an instrumental quartet formed by our multi-talented company members.”

The performance begins at 7.30pm and tickets, which are priced at £10, available from Gingerlily the florist, or on the door on the night.