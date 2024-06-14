Perfect Father's Day holiday home destination – a whole pub complete with bar now available to rent

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Few things beat enjoying your favourite drink in a sunny pub garden surrounded by friends and family, but now people can go one step further by renting the entire pub on their next staycation.

The Boar’s Head is a 16th century inn in Bishop’s Castle which owner Darren Price has transformed to keep the historic property in use and attract visitors to the area.

The Boar's Head can be rented as a holiday home

A pint lover’s dream, The Boar’s Head sleeps 23 and is available to rent via Sykes Holiday Cottages. Darren has maintained the look and feel of a traditional pub, with exposed brick, roaring woodburning stoves, and an all-important bar which holidaymakers can help themselves to.

Adding to the atmosphere, the holiday let also has a games room complete with a darts board, Pac-Man machine, and pool table, with the garden area boasting a hot tub, outdoor speaker, and seating area. Pint-pulling lessons are also on offer for those looking to brush up on their skills.

Guests can make full use of the pub’s commercial kitchen and its array of appliances, from a panini press to dessert fridge, or call on Darren and his team to whip them up a full English breakfast.

For those that can tear themselves away from The Boar’s Head, Bishop’s Castle is well-known for its arts and crafts scene, including an annual arts festival. The area also offers a wealth of walking routes such as Offa’s Dyke or Long Mynd and a selection of National Trust points of interest like Powys or Ludlow Castle.

The Boar’s Head has already proven a huge success with guests, securing a total of 45 bookings for 2024 so far via Sykes Holiday Cottages and generating an average annual revenue of £180,000.

Darren Price, owner of The Boar’s Head, said: “I wanted to give something back to the local community with The Boar’s Head and it’s great to be able to attract so many lovely people to the area who travel from far and wide to stay with us.

“Steeped in character as the oldest pub in Bishops’ Castle, our unique property provides the complete holiday package, putting my 16 years’ hospitability experience to use to ensure every guest has the best possible time.

“Helping families and friends to make memories through holiday letting is so rewarding and having Sykes with me every step of the way has been a dream. I use them for my own staycations and they’ve been just as helpful on the other side!”

To view The Boar’s Head Pub, visit sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Mid-Wales-Cardigan-Bay-Bishops-Castle/The-Boars-Head-Pub-1027356.html.