Work starts on transformation of popular McDonald's in West Bromwich
Here are the first pictures of a busy McDonald's branch in West Bromwich which closed on Monday for a major refurbishment.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
The fast food restaurant on All Saints Way closed its doors on Monday with a banner saying 'Fry for Now' and saying it is going to open again on October 16.
Workmen moved in almost immediately as the pictures show and the whole of the branch is expected to be changed radically.
In March 2024 one of the Black Country's busiest McDonald's branches in Lea Road, Penn, Wolverhampton re-opened after a £1m refurbishment.