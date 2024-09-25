Work starts on transformation of popular McDonald's in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

McDonald's on All Saints Way in West Bromwich will re-open next month after an extensive refurbishment

The fast food restaurant on All Saints Way closed its doors on Monday with a banner saying 'Fry for Now' and saying it is going to open again on October 16.

Workmen moved in on site on Tuesday and are expected to carry out an extensive re-build of the site on All Saints Way.

In March 2024 one of the Black Country's busiest McDonald's branches in Lea Road, Penn, Wolverhampton re-opened after a £1m refurbishment.