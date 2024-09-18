New restaurant ordered to tear down kitchen built without planning permission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sandwell Council has ordered the owners of Taste of Kabul in Hill Top, West Bromwich, to remove a number of extensions and reverse work carried out to an old hair salon. The enforcement order essentially asks for the restaurant to be returned to its former state.

The Black Country local authority issued the new restaurant with an enforcement notice demanding the removal of an “unauthorised” extension, extractor fans, kitchen, toilet and a large building in the venue’s garden.

The restaurant, on the corner of Hill Top and Hawkes Lane, was previously home to hair and beauty salon Looks which closed in December last year after 18 years in business.

The enforcement notice preceded an application by Zahid Bakhtani asking for permission to open the new restaurant.

The planning application asking for ‘retrospective’ permission to cover the work, despite it already being carried out, was rejected by Sandwell Council because of the outstanding enforcement notice.

The enforcement notice from Sandwell Council reads: “To remove the unauthorised single-storey front extension and to dispose of all constituent materials associated with its construction, to remove the unauthorised extractor and to dispose of all constituent materials associated with it, and to remove the unauthorised kitchen, toilet, and large building in the rear garden, and to dispose of all constituent materials associated with its construction.”