'With great sadness' fire service announces death from cancer of one of its own

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighter Craig Williams sadly died yesterday it has been confirmed by the West Midlands Fire Service .

The service issued a statement on social media saying Mr Williams has lost his long and inspiring fight against cancer.

A spokesperson said: "With great sadness, we regret to confirm the death of Firefighter Craig Williams.

"Firefighter Williams lost his long and inspiring fight against cancer yesterday."

They added that the service will ensure FF Williams' family receive all possible support.

A spokesperson added: "Our CEO, Oliver Lee, has extended sympathies, respect, and love on behalf of West Midlands Fire Service to Firefighter Williams' family. We will ensure they receive all possible support.

"Craig's wife, son, and wider family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers at this desperately sad time."

FF Williams is understood to have served in the Parachute Regiment before becoming a firefighter and then a cancer fighter.