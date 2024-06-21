Jailed: Disqualified driver who seriously injured two sisters by running them over in car park of Black Country pub

The two victims, aged 76 and 82 who want to remain anonymous, arrived at The Dovecote pub in West Bromwich on October 15 last year when they were run over by Nicholas Adams.

Three days before, 57-year-old Adams was convicted of driving a vehicle whilst above the alcohol limit and received a 12 month driving disqualification.

Adams was a passenger in a Vauxhall Insignia when it pulled up on the pub car park, with two others inside, at around 12.30pm.

After a minor collision on the car park, Adams decided to get into the driver’s seat of the Vauxhall and move the vehicle.

He didn’t close the door and his leg was outside the vehicle.

CCTV footage showed the Vauxhall moving slowly then suddenly shooting backwards at speed, hitting the victims and mounting a flower bed.

The women were left trapped under the vehicle with life threatening injuries.

Officers swiftly arrested Adams and he was later charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

PC Glenn Brabham

One of the women spent six weeks in hospital with multiple serious fractures to her body, whilst the second woman spent 10 weeks in hospital also with multiple serious fractures.

West Midlands Police has now released CCTV and bodycam footage from the incident after Adams was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday.

He was jailed for three years and 11 months, and disqualified from driving for two years.

In a joint statement, the two victims paid thanks to the emergency services, specifically PC Glenn Brabham from the firearms unit at West Midlands Police, who was one of the first officers on scene.

They said: “My sister and I cannot thank enough the professionals who helped us both on that day and during our long road to recovery.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services who came to our rescue on that day.

“Especially PC Glen Brabham, who play played an important part in getting us from under the car.

“Also, many thanks to the doctors and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. Without your help it could have been a different story.”

PC Brabham played an integral part in the recovery following the collision.

He courageously manoeuvred himself beneath the Vauxhall to get to the two women.

He said: “I’d like to extend my best wishes to both ladies for their continued recovery and it makes me happy to hear how well they’ve done so far.

“It’s a privilege to do my job and I’m proud of what my colleagues and the other emergency services do every day.”

PC Brabham managed to rescue one of the women and colleagues at the fire services rescued the second woman.

In recognition of his bravery he was named the overall winner of the West Midlands Police Federation Bravery Awards earlier this year.

In July, he will represent the force and join colleagues from across the country for the National Police Bravery Awards.

PC John Williams, from the traffic investigations unit at West Midlands Police, who led the investigation said: “Firearm officers happened to be nearby to the pub and PC Brabham didn’t even think twice about getting underneath the car to help the two women.

“He selflessly prioritised the safety of the women over his own and his actions saved their lives.

“Adams is rightfully behind bars after not only showing total disregard for his driving disqualification but also for seriously injuring two innocent women who were going about their daily lives.

“We take road safety incredibly seriously and we will take action against people who choose to drive dangerously in order to protect the community.”