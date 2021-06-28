Quad bike rider killed in West Bromwich crash

Emergency services were called to Birmingham Road in West Bromwich, close to the Screwfix store, at around 9.45pm.

The male motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found an off-duty A&E doctor carrying out resuscitation to the rider from the motorcycle.

"Ambulance staff immediately took over and provided advanced life support but sadly, it wasn’t possible to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"A woman passenger from the car involved was also assessed but was discharged on scene with advice.

"There were no other patients."

The collision took place not far from The Hawthorns, home to West Bromwich Albion.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.