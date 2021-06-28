Quad bike rider killed in West Bromwich crash

By Dayna FarringtonWest BromwichPublished:

A quad bike rider has died after a collision with a car in the Black Country on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Birmingham Road in West Bromwich, close to the Screwfix store, at around 9.45pm.

The male motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found an off-duty A&E doctor carrying out resuscitation to the rider from the motorcycle.

"Ambulance staff immediately took over and provided advanced life support but sadly, it wasn’t possible to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"A woman passenger from the car involved was also assessed but was discharged on scene with advice.

"There were no other patients."

The collision took place not far from The Hawthorns, home to West Bromwich Albion.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

More information to follow.

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News