Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Mesty Croft Clinic in Alma Street, Wednesbury, would have been turned into a 38-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) as part of a planning application by ASB Property Consultants. But the application has now been pulled following a wave of objections.

The single-storey former health centre, which closed when services moved a mile away to the £5m Richard Nugent Centre last year, would have been extended and converted into small flats and shared facilities under the new HMO plans.

The state-of-the-art health centre opened off High Bullen in Wednesbury’s town centre in December 2023. The former Mesty Croft Clinic was sold by Sandwell NHS Healthcare Trust after it was deemed “surplus to requirements.”

Antonia Bance, Labour MP for Tipton and Wednesbury, raised her concerns about the plans in a letter to Sandwell Council – saying it was “clear the property could become unmanageable and a site of anti-social behaviour".

“She added: "I do not believe that concentrating one type of accommodation of this sort in such numbers is conducive to community safety. This is particularly the case given it is opposite a primary school."

A statement included with the application said the 38-bed HMO would be “ideal for professionals and students.

“An application for an HMO development of this size is extraordinary, and will be incredibly hard to manage sustainably and effectively,” Ms Bance said in the objection.

“Low-cost single or couple shared accommodation in this area is likely to provide homes primarily to people who may experience multiple disadvantages. Despite the application arguing that there is HMO demand from students, young professionals and young working couples, I think it is unlikely that this development will serve these markets.

“Everyone deserves a home, but to concentrate 38 or more people with multiple disadvantages in close proximity using shared facilities is irresponsible, and will not promote recovery or good health, help return to employment or education nor reduce reoffending.

“I say this not to stigmatise those who may occupy this site in future – but to champion their rights to good quality safe and secure homes, better than what is proposed here.”

The former Mesty Croft Clinic in Alma Street, Wednesbury

Before the application was withdrawn, it had been argued the HMO would be managed by an experienced agency with tenants “carefully selected” to avoid problems.

“The site has been used as a medical health centre and there have been no records of nuisance or impact on neighbouring properties,” the application stated.

“The property shall be managed by an experienced agency specialising in HMO properties and the tenants are carefully selected to ensure no nuisance occurs, thus it is expected that the HMO would provide a safe and social environment for its future occupiers.

“The proposed room sizes are of generous space and provide quality accommodation not only meeting HMO standards but also a new purpose-built accommodation of this nature. Hence the proposed additional occupiers within this property will not harm the character, amenities, and neighbouring properties of the area and it would provide the much-needed affordable accommodation required.”