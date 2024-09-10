Jailed: Walsall teenager involved in car chase and gunfight 'on way to buy paint at B&Q'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Terrified motorists and pedestrians had to dive for cover when Joshua Edwards, 19, and passengers in his VW Golf traded gunshots with men pursuing him around Wednesbury during rush hour.

Witnesses described a gun being fired out of Edwards' car and then him ramming over vehicles out of the way to escape a VW Passat around 4pm on January 16 this year.

Edwards denied possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and refused to name the passengers in his car.

Edwards told a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court during a four day trial he "had no idea" why he was shot at and was only "going to B&Q to buy paint".

However, a jury took less than an hour to find Edwards, of Biddlestone Grove, Walsall, guilty and he was sentenced yesterday.

Prosecuting Lynette McClement told the court: "For reasons only known to the defendant and the unnamed associates two rival groups were persuing and confronting each other in the Wednesbury area. A stolen VW Passat was seen on CCTV chasing the VW Golf, driven by Edwards.