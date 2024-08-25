Historic Wednesbury pub set to be demolished to make way for new apartments and shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Friar Park Inn, Crankhall Lane, incorporates parts of the former Crank Hall which the road was named after and dates back to the 18th Century.

However, the premises became one of the hundreds of pubs in the region to close after Covid and ceased trading in 2020.

Sandwell Council deemed the building was "not a community asset" and approved demolition in November 2022.

The planned apartments and shop to replace the pub

SEP Properties Ltd, founded in 1986 by Sukhdev Singh Sanghera and Harjinder Kaur Sanghera, have applied to build an apartment block which will create 12 new homes and a retail store on the ground floor.