New and upgraded CCTV installed in Wednesbury town centre and park

Government funding has supported the improvements in Wednesbury town centre and Friar Park under a partnership between Sandwell Council and the government.

The council said that new and upgraded CCTV cameras would increase the chances of identifying people committing crimes or anti-social behaviour and help the police and council to take action.

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, Sandwell Council deputy leader and cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community, said: “Wednesbury residents have told us that they have concerns about safety.

"This upgraded infrastructure is part of a series of measures and approaches with the police and other partners to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

"We are also rolling out deployable cameras which will allow us to target hotspots.”

The council also said that consultation and engagement had taken place with Wednesbury residents through a range of activities, with safety raised as a top priority for the council and partners to address.

Maria Jardine, chair of the Wednesbury Levelling Up Partnership Board, said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to act at pace to install cameras in the town.

"Addressing crime and anti-social behaviour is part of helping Wednesbury to thrive.

"We want more people to use the town centre and there are a series of projects under way to kick-start regeneration of the town.”

To find out more about regeneration projects in Wednesbury, go to regeneratingsandwell.co.uk and to ask about Sandwell’s CCTV, go to sandwell.gov.uk/cctv