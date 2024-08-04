Plans to build on conservation land and renovate listed buildings

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The applications have been made to Sandwell, South Staffordshire and Walsall Council's under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 around listed buildings and conservation areas and would see a mixture of extensions, additions and new builds on areas listed as conservation areas or listed buildings.

In Sandwell, an application has been made to add a new single and two storey rear extension, a third storey extension to accommodate residential use on the ground and upper floors and a new shop front on a building on Market Place in Wednesbury.

Sandwell Council has asked for anyone who wishes to make representations about the application, either in support or to object to the plans, to contact the Planning department by August 24 by the Sandwell council website or by emailing planning@sandwell.gov.uk

In South Staffordshire, an application has been made to allow for building of a conservatory on rear buildings on land belonging to Park Farm in Lapley, land which South Staffs Council said was within a conservation area.

The council has asked for anyone who wishes to make representations about the application, either in support or to object to the plans, to contact the Planning department by August 21 by the online portal on the South Staffs Council planning portal or by emailing planning@sstaffs.gov.uk

Finally, Walsall Council have received two applications for works to be done on listed buildings in the town.

The first would see the installation of an external twin wall flu pipe on a house on Victoria Mews, while the second would seen a single storey rear extension and single storey side extension built on a building on Grove Terrace.

The council has asked for anyone who wishes to make representations about the application, either in support or to object to the plans, to contact the Planning department by August 15 by emailing planningservices@walsall.gov.uk