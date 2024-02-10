Wednesbury's historic clock tower turned dinosaur green for brave boy battling cancer

Tommy-Rae Johnson Martin was diagnosed with an embryonal brain tumour and has spent months in hospital before an emotional homecoming this week after doctors said he was too weak for chemotherapy.

Friends, family and neighbours of the four-year-old boy on the Friar Park Estate have rallied round to ensure Tommy-Rae is at the centre of their thoughts.

Tommy-Rae loves dinosaurs so after someone suggested on social media it would be a fitting tribute to light up Wednesbury's historic clock tower in green in the boy's honour.

At 6pm on Friday, with Tommy Rae's friends and family wearing dinosaur hoodies watching on the tower was bathed in green.

Tommy-Rae's great grandmother Susan Lawley 64, said: "It looks amazing. Tommy-Rae loves his dinosaurs, he is such a clever young lad, he knows all the names of the dinosaurs and every fish in the ocean.

"We've all got our dinosaur t-shirts and hoodies on for Tommy-Rae, and to see the clock tower green in his honour is beautiful."

A Christmas street party for him to enjoy outside his window in the house after a stay in hospital for several weeks

Tommy with mum and dad and sister: Romaine Lawley, Jack Martin and baby Esmerelda

She added: "Friar Park might get a bad name but the way everyone has supported Tommy-Rae is something we will never forget."

After the family contacted Friar Park Councillor Simon Hackett he worked with Wednesbury North Councillors to make it happen.