Residents rally together as four-year-old with incurable cancer returns home after spending Christmas in hospital

Wednesbury residents are pulling together to organise a week of fun for a brave little boy, Tommy-Rae Johnson Martin, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour.

Crowds of people turned up to welcome Tommy-Rae home last night after he spent Christmas in hospital. Christmas decorations donned Carisbrooke Road as the youngster pulled up outside his home for the first time in seven weeks.

The four-year-old was taken to hospital on December 14 after his parents realised he was suffering with constipation. After running tests, doctors found that Tommy-Rae had a fast-growing embryonal tumour on the bain.

Tommy-Rae underwent an operation to remove the tumour, but the cancer had already spread. He was too weak to undergo chemotherapy.

After his most recent scan on January 30, doctors found 'significant and rapid' progression of the right frontal tumour to the left.

Romanie Lawley and Jack Martin, Tommy-Rae's mum and dad, desperately reached out to six surgeons in six different countries – all of whom said nothing can be done.