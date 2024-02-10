Watch as more than 100 people take to the streets in poignant procession for poorly four-year-old Tommy-Rae

The aim of Tommy-Rae's Hoss Man's Drive was to raise awareness of children and young people who suffer from brain cancer – with a plea for funds for life-saving research.

Tommy with mum and dad and sister: Romaine Lawley, Jack Martin and baby Esmerelda

Black Country residents were left shocked when four-year-old Tommy-Rae Johnson Martin was diagnosed with an embryonal brain tumour after his parents took him to hospital with constipation.

He spent seven weeks in hospital, including over Christmas, returning home last week to his local community rallying together to welcome him home with a week of events.

Now, in the latest emotional event for the youngster, Tommy-Rae's mum and dad, Romanie Lawley, 21 and Jack Martin, 23, friends and many supporters took to the streets of Wednesbury's Friar Park to raise awareness for other children and young people who suffer with life-threatening illnesses.