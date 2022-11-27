Tears and heartfelt tributes at event to remember much-loved daughter hit by car

The red balloons are released in memory of Liberty Charris

There were tears and hugs all around from those attending a balloon release in memory of Liberty Charris at Hydes Road football ground in Wednesbury on Sunday.

The balloon release was organised by Dudley Rangers United Football Club before they played a semi-final cup match against Horse and Jockey Albion.

Two of Liberty's brothers play for Dudley Rangers, the club she supported.

Dozens of balloons were released into the air in memory of Liberty

The players were joined by members of Liberty's family, including her mother Tracy, and some of her many friends from across the area, many of whom had brought a red balloon with a message to Liberty attached.

At 10.15am, a mass release of the balloons into the air took place, followed by a rousing round of applause and then a minute's silence before the start of the match.

Coming just a week after the incident on the A457 Birmingham Road in Oldbury on Sunday, November 20, there was a lot of emotion in the air, with many people wiping away tears and comforting others.

The 16-year-old from Gornal died alongside 19-year-old Ben Corfield from Dudley when they were hit by a blue Nissan Skyline.

Dudley Rangers United players observed a minutes silence before the game

Liberty's mother Tracy Charris was being comforted by many of those around her and said she wanted people to know about her beautiful and funny daughter and remember her for who she was.

She said: "I just want people to remember her dazzling smile and her wonderful laugh and know that she was a lovely person who had her whole life in front of her.

"The tribute today by the club was just wonderful as the lads in the club were like 30 big brothers to her, and she hated working on Sundays as it meant she couldn't be down here watching the games and cheering her brothers on.

"Her brothers never complained that she was coming down the football with them and always enjoyed having her here and if it came down to watching Wolves or the team here, she'd be down here."

A red balloon was tied to a pair of Liberty's trainers as a tribute during the game

Among those attending the game to pay tribute were her aunt Gemma Perry, who said Liberty described her as her favourite aunt and said it was just an outpouring of love for her.

She said: "It's just a sign of how much she meant to everyone and she was always happy and I don't think I ever saw her angry or upset, just golden.

"The lads today have done a great job with this tribute and for young lads to do this is really lovely and they always treated her like a sister."