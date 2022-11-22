Applicant promises new Seven bar will be trouble free

Seven Bar, Wednesbury

Anthony Melia is determined to turn Seven Bar into a safe and trouble free venue which will improve Wednesbury's night time economy.

The bar's license was revoked after police attended the Lower High Street venue 26 times over a 12-month period with the long list of violent activity including when an a man who was believed to have been stabbed was still served whilst slumped over the bar.

The premises, which formerly was called The Turk's Head, has been a pub for over 130 years and Mr Melia believes the people of Wednesbury want it returned to its former glory.

He told the Express and Star: "The people of Wednesbury love the place and want to see it back open and being run properly.

"All the previous problems were down to bad management. There will not be any trouble in the place if I am running it because I have run every pub in Wednesbury and no who the troublemakers are, they will not get near the place.

"When I managed the bar in 2016 we had no problems, and I was there nearly two years."

To prove the new regime will not attract trouble Mr Melia has applied for a series of temporary event licenses at the bar in December.

The 51-year-old said: "We want to open up for a few weekends before Christmas for a few music nights to show the place has changed.

"I will be aiming for an older crowd, who like good music and maybe some karaoke, our busy times will be during the afternoon and early evening. There are enough people in Wednesbury who like going out during the day."

Under the new application the venue would sell booze until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays and midnight on other days.

CCTV will be installed and there will be a 'refusals register', detailing occasions when customers have been refused service.