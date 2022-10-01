Bar that's been scene of stabbings, violent assaults and attempted murder wants to reopen

The Seven Bar, in Wednesbury

The Seven Bar in Wednesbury had its licence revoked in June after West Midlands Police detailed a history of violence at the Lower High Street venue.

Customers have claimed there is a "fight in there every week" and over a 12-month period police attended the venue to deal with serious crime on 26 occasions.

They included an incident where the pub allegedly continued to serve drinks while a stabbed man was slumped over the bar bleeding, and another where a man was jailed after ploughing his car into people outside.

Other incidents logged by police include victims being bitten, smashed in the head with a hammer and booted around the floor.

There have been multiple stabbings and glassings, brawls of up to 70 people and fights where bottles have been hurled across the beer garden.

West Midlands Police has objected to the venue reopening, saying it will "seriously undermine the prevention of crime and disorder".

The application for the venue, which was formerly known as The Turks Head, has been made by Anthony Edward Melia. Harjinder Singh Bagri had held the licence since July 2009.

Under the plans, the venue would sell booze until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays and midnight on other days.

A number of conditions have been proposed, including the installation of CCTV and the keeping of a 'refusals register', detailing occasions when customers have been refused service.

A statement from West Midlands Police objecting to the pub reopening says the new application offers "very little" by way of new conditions.

It says: "The application is limited in addressing the serious concerns about this venue or offering anything to address how it will prevent a recurrence of the previous serious incidents."

"Given the application seeks for the venue to operate the same times as previously, has the same layout and would appear to be a similar style of operation, it is difficult to see how the venue will deter the previous problems.

"West Midlands Police have no confidence that the re-opening of this venue will promote the licensing objectives and contests that it will seriously undermine the prevention of crime and disorder objectives within the Act."

Environmental health and licensing enforcement officials from Sandwell Council have also objected to the plan, saying there was a risk of "noise disturbance" and "disorder" that would be detrimental to nearby residents.