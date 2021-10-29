New mum 'struggling to pay nursery bills' after 'DWP denied childcare access'

Raven Dixon-Biggs with her son, Remington. Photo: Raven Dixon-Biggs

Raven Dixon-Biggs, who lives in Tipton, had previously worked as a customer account manager for Everyday Loans, a direct loan lender, but handed in her notice in February 2020 – a month before the pandemic started.

In her spare time, Ms Dixon-Biggs has competed in beauty pageants all over the world, including one where she travelled to Florida and placed in the top 12 internationally in 2019.

She gave birth to her son Remington, her first child, in December 2020.

Ms Dixon-Biggs said throughout the pandemic she worked four different jobs, including as a NHS PPE advisor, financial administrator, transport advisor, and passenger escort for a local taxi firm.

“I worked throughout nearly eight months of my pregnancy, which is what you just have to do if you need money to survive,” she said.

She alleges she requested help from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) in the form of the Universal Credit Flexible Support Fund.

Introduced in 2011, the pot of money is given to Jobcentres by central government to offer more support to vulnerable adults.

The money can be used to cover the costs of things such as training for a job interview, clothing and uniform for work, and support for single parents in financial emergencies experienced in the first 26 weeks of starting a job.

“You don’t need to have a budget in advance, and you don’t need to take out independent loans, that’s the whole point of the fund,” she added.

Ms Dixon-Biggs alleges she has been denied access to the fund after a phone call with a Jobcentre team leader, based in Walsall, who told her: “You do not have a case worker, you’ve just had a baby, and you’re not meant to be working.”

She said: “I was so shocked by what he had said on a recorded call. I replied 'let’s move on and talk about the next part of my complaint', whilst thinking he just created another one.

“We’re not in the 1900s anymore. And if I want to work, then I should be allowed to do that without being discriminated against.

“I’ve done every single thing in my physical power to stay in work, and to keep my employment gaps small throughout my pregnancy.”

As a result of being denied access to the Flexible Support Fund, Ms Dixon-Briggs says she is struggling to pay for her childcare costs.

Under current guidelines, if an individual is working then Universal Credit can help with the costs of childcare, no matter how many hours they work. Eligible individuals can claim up to 85 per cent of their childcare costs up to a maximum of £646 a month for one child, or £1,108 for two or more.

But this is paid in arrears, which means claimants only receive the money from the DWP after they have paid their childcare provider.

Ms Dixon-Briggs says this had created financial hardship for herself and her young son, and that for it to be paid in arrears “doesn’t make sense”.

She said: “After three weeks in work, I was invoiced a £1,700 nursery bill and without the contribution from the flexible support fund, I have no way of paying it.

“My full time childcare fees are £214 per week, which works out to £856 monthly.

“Each week after tax, I take home just under £300, so each week, I would need to sacrifice more than 50 per cent of my income in order for that to go to the nursery.

“I would then have to wait four weeks to get up to 85 per cent of that back from the government, which is capped.

“I just don’t understand how it makes sense, because on top of that, I obviously need to pay my bills, my living costs, and pay my rent. I still need us to both eat, to clothe me and my son, and transport us from work and nursery and home.”

Ms Dixon-Briggs says she has contacted local councillors, complained to the independent case examiner, and contacted her local MP.

She says the stress of not accessing the Flexible Support Fund has had a lasting impact on her mental health.

“I know it sounds cringy – and maybe a little bit cliche – but I don’t feel that I am anything if I don’t work, and I feel that when you’re a mom, and you don’t have a job, people don’t respect you.

“I don’t care what anyone’s got to say, there’s only certain jobs that you can do on a part time basis. I can’t be a part-time customer account manager on £25,000.

“It’s stressful. But what else can I do?”, she added.

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “We have explained clearly to Ms Dixon-Biggs that she is not required to do any work-related activity as part of her benefit claim, but she is free to do so if she chooses.