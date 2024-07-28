Fire crews tackle blaze at scrap metal firm in Smethwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Crews from three fire stations were called to Sims Metal on Rabone Lane in Smethwick at around 3.15pm on Saturday afternoon after reports of smoke plumes in the air.

Crews from Aston, Handsworth and Smethwick Fire Stations, with 12 firefighters in total, arrived at the scene and found 25 tonnes of scrap metal was alight.

They used two hose reels to tackle the blaze and get it under control, with the fire service confirming that the fire was extinguished at around 5pm and crews had left the scene at 5.45pm.

No cause has yet been determined for the fire.

The fire is the second to have taken place on Rabone Lane, following on from a fire involving a metal shredder in January which left a huge plume of smoke in the air which could be seen for miles.

Sims Metal have been contacted for a comment.