Rail passengers delayed due to trespassers on line

West Midlands Railway posted on social media around 5.22pm on Saturday to let travellers know about trespassers on the line between Birmingham New Street and Smethwick Rolfe Street and that the line was blocked.

"Due to trespassers on the railway between Birmingham New Street and Smethwick Rolfe Street, some lines are blocked."

A further update at 5.48pm said that services may be delayed due to the trespassers.

"Due to trespassers on the railway between Birmingham New Street and Smethwick Rolfe Street. Services may be delayed."