25 tonnes of metal and materials in blaze at Smethwick scrapyard

Firefighters were called to a blaze at Sims Metal Smethwick. Photo: Google

Crews were called to scrap metal recycling firm Sims Metal, in Rabone Lane, just before 2am on Sunday.

The blaze involved 25 tonnes of scrap metal and other materials in an open yard.

West Midlands Fire Service sent crews from Handsworth, Smethwick, Ladywood and Aston, with people warned to avoid the area where possible.

We currently have crews from @WMFSHandsworth @WMFSSmethwick @WMFSLadywood and @WMFSAston in attendance at a scrap metal fire on Rabone Lane, Smethwick.

Rabone Lane and surrounding roads are busy with fire fighting activity, please avoid where possible. pic.twitter.com/S2awwJZh5s — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) October 22, 2023

Three main jets, a hydraulic platform and an industrial grabber – to break up the scrap metal – were used to help extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Crews left the scene just before 8.15am.

It comes less than a week since a devastating blaze that ripped through a Tipton scrapyard, which is now being treated as arson.