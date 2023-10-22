25 tonnes of metal and materials in blaze at Smethwick scrapyard

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Smethwick overnight involving 25 tonnes of scrap metal and materials.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at Sims Metal Smethwick. Photo: Google
Crews were called to scrap metal recycling firm Sims Metal, in Rabone Lane, just before 2am on Sunday.

The blaze involved 25 tonnes of scrap metal and other materials in an open yard.

West Midlands Fire Service sent crews from Handsworth, Smethwick, Ladywood and Aston, with people warned to avoid the area where possible.

Three main jets, a hydraulic platform and an industrial grabber – to break up the scrap metal – were used to help extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Crews left the scene just before 8.15am.

It comes less than a week since a devastating blaze that ripped through a Tipton scrapyard, which is now being treated as arson.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the fire on George Henry Road at around 6.18am on Wednesday.

