Fatal house fire appears to have been an accident, fire service confirms

The house in Harvest Road, Smethwick

A house in Harvest Road, Smethwick, was the scene of a serious fire on Saturday morning, with 19 firefighters called out to extinguish it. A woman, believed to be in her 30s, died after being pulled from a bedroom.

Fire investigators from West Midlands Fire Service have been trying to identify the cause of the blaze, and on Wednesday morning they said it was likely that the fire was an accident.

A statement on Twitter said: "Our investigators' work into this fire at the weekend continues.

"It appears at this stage that the fire started accidentally, in the downstairs lounge. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this incident."

West Midlands Police earlier said the fire was not being treated as deliberate or suspicious. Floral tributes have been left outside the property.