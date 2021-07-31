Three people were inside the house on Harvest Road, Smethwick, when the blaze began in the early hours of Saturday morning.

West Midlands Fire Service was called to the scene at around 4.30am by a neighbour who dialled 999.

Firefighters pulled the woman out of the house but she later died in hospital, the fire service said.

Another woman and a man were also in the house at the time but managed to escape as the blaze tore through the building.

Twenty firefighters attended the scene, with four crews arriving from West Bromwich, Smethwick, Oldbury and Woodgate fire stations.

It is not yet clear how the fire began. West Midlands Fire Service is investigating the cause.

An aerial view of Harvest Road, Smethwick. Photo: Google

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "There were three people in the house.

"One person [a woman] was rescued by fire crews while two people [a man and another woman] got out. The house was completely destroyed by fire.

"The one person [rescued] unfortunately died later in hospital.

"Investigations are currently ongoing with the fire investigation team."

Neighbours of the affected household shared messages of support on social media.

Replying to a tweet from West Midlands Fire Service, Stephen Hodgkinson said: "Well done to all involved for containing the fire. This is my next door neighbours house. Prayers and thoughts to all those involved."

Anna-Marie Mullins added: "This is my neighbour, your team have done an amazing job controlling the situation. My prayers go out to the family involved."