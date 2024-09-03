Buses diverted after crash in Rowley Regis partially blocks road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Motorists were warned of slow moving traffic on Oldbury Road on Tuesday afternoon as a result of the collision.

On its website, the AA said: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A4034 Oldbury Road both ways near the Co- Op."

The crash has also impacted bus services including the National Express West Midlands number 14.

The regional bus company warned customers at about 2.20pm that it was experiencing service disruption.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, it said: "Throne Road at Oldbury Road in Rowley Regis has been closed.

"[Buses] diverted in both directions via Portway Road, Tipperty Green and Dudley Road. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.