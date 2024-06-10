Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after copper removed from roof of building

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were alerted to intruders forcing their way into business grounds on Oldbury Road at about 8pm on Sunday.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on the roof and a 21-year-old man was detained by police after a foot chase.

A bag of tools was discovered and officers found copper "had been removed from the roof" of a building.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody for questioning on Monday, West Midlands Police confirmed.