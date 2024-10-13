Halesowen Bingo club looking to expand licensing area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The application to Sandwell Council by Mecca Bingo is looking to expand the licensed area of the club on Halesowen Street in Oldbury into the reception area.

Sandwell Council has put out a notice to ask for anyone living in the area near to the club or has a business near the club and who wished to make a representation or objection to the plans to get in touch.

Anyone looking to do so should contact the Licensing team by November 3.