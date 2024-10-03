Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An inquest into the death of Wayne Newman, 37, from Primrose Hill, Oldbury, was heard at the Black Country Coroners’ Court in Jack Judge House, Oldbury, on Wednesday.

On September 9 Mr Newman was riding his son’s e-scooter while not wearing a helmet when he tragically fell, coming into collision with a nearby lamppost.

Neighbours discovered Mr Newman on the ground before alerting his wife, who rushed to help him to his feet. Assistant coroner Kelly Dixon said Mr Newman was unsteady on his feet. His following the crash, with his wife rushed him to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Ms Dixon told the hearing he had sustained a serious head injury, resulting in a brain haemorrhage.

On September 13, Mr Newman was found to have no brain function and on September 16 a CAT scan showed that his condition was worsening. He underwent an emergency craniotomy to relieve pressure on the brain. However, he was sadly pronounced dead on September 19.

Assistant Coroner, Ms Kelly Dixon closed the inquest, concluding that on the balance of probability, the death was the result of an accident.

She said: “On the balance of probability, we conclude that the incident was an accident.

“I would like to express my condolences to Mr Newman’s family and friends.”