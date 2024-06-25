Oldbury nursery premises to go to auction with guide price of £230,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The premises of Minee Monkeys day nursery on Churchbridge is up for sale by chartered surveyors Cottons – the new owner will have freehold on the property and be in complete ownership of it.

A manager at the nursery has reassured parents that the nursery will be unaffected by the sale of the building and will remain there, paying rent to the new owner. The nursery currently pays £25,006 per year to occupy the building.

Part of the building on Churchbridge. Picture: Google

Since opening in 2013, the nursery has undergone four Ofsted inspections – the outcome of its most recent one in June last year was 'inadequate' but, following a reinspection in November, has been updated to 'good'.

The property will go to public auction on July 10 at 1pm at Avery Fields, 79 Sandon Rd, Birmingham B17 8DT, as well as via live stream.

A description on Rightmove reads: "A long established children's nursery premises occupying a substantial plot extending to approximately 0.23 acres – 915 square metres – and situated on Churchbridge. The premises is a single story property of brick construction surmounted by a tiled roof. The property provides well laid out accommodation along with two entrances, vehicular access to a large forecourt/play area.

"The property is situated on Churchbridge which in turn is found off Park Street and it is within approximately one mile from Oldbury town centre. The tenant is currently holding over from a six year lease that expired on February 27 2020, currently paying a rental of £25,006 per annum."

The ground floor is made up of an entrance hallway, main room, office, second room, kitchen, inner hallway, WC, staff WC, third room, changing area, sleep room, fourth room, store room, pre-school room and a cloakroom.

The outside features play areas covered with tamacadam.

A spokesperson for Cottons said anyone interested is asked to contact them for more information on 0121 387 6518. The full listing can be found here.