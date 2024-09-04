Delays after car breaks down at busy junction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One lane was closed on the northbound A34 Walsall Road near the Scott Arms pub in Great Barr for an hour after a car broke down around 5.15pm on Wednesday.

It meant tailbacks along the road, which leads up to Junction 7 of the M6, and also saw buses diverted in both directions along Queslett Road, Aldridge Road and Beeches Road.

A spokesman for West Midlands Road said: "On the A34 Walsall Road, there is a broken down vehicle in the Northbound direction

"Lane 1 is currently blocked and there are delays on approach."

A spokesman for National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident at Walsall Road near Scott Arms, the 51 and X51 will be diverting both directions via Queslett Road, Aldridge Road and Beeches Road.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

The road was later confirmed by West Midlands Roads as reopened fully at 6.15pm.