Hamstead miner's memorial ceremony revival

Organisers at Hamstead Miners Memorial Trust will host the first remembrance event since 2019 on Thursday at the junction of Hamstead Road and Old Walsall Road near Great Barr at 10.55am.

The ceremony is held to commemorate 26 miners who died in the Hamstead pit explosion in 1908. Guests will include civic dignitaries.

The resumed effort will be followed by a reception with refreshments at Tanhouse Community Centre nearby.

Vlade Novakovic was the last to leave the pit before it closed in 1965.