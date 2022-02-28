Notification Settings

Hamstead miner's memorial ceremony revival

By Deborah Hardiman

A memorial ceremony to mark the Hamstead Colliery disaster will be held this week after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vlade Novakovic was the last to leave the Hamstead pit before it closed in 1965
Organisers at Hamstead Miners Memorial Trust will host the first remembrance event since 2019 on Thursday at the junction of Hamstead Road and Old Walsall Road near Great Barr at 10.55am.

The ceremony is held to commemorate 26 miners who died in the Hamstead pit explosion in 1908. Guests will include civic dignitaries.

The resumed effort will be followed by a reception with refreshments at Tanhouse Community Centre nearby.

Tony Ward, of the trust, said: "This is a tentative start after the Covid lockdowns. It's the first event since 2019."

