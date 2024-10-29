Down Syndrome support group receives funds from Cradley Heath drama company ahead of production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Representatives of Up and Downs, an organisation which supports children with Down Syndrome, attended a rehearsal of 42nd Street which will be staged at Stourbridge Town Hall from November 12 to 16 by Cradley Heath Amateur Operatic Society (CHAOS).

Representatives of Up and Downs receive a cheque for £500 from CHAOS as part of the proceeds from last year's production. Picture: Phil Timms

CHAOS president Liz Broadway and chairman Hilda Faulkner handed over a cheque for £500 from ticket sales from last year's show Calamity Jane. The money will be used for people the Up and Downs group support to enjoy special activities and days out together.

Liz said: "We were honoured that representatives of Up and Downs could come along and accepted the cheque as well as watch us in rehearsal for what should be a great show this year.

"Our patrons and audiences allow us to make local charity donations. As a society we have been privileged to be able to continue doing that this year as the longest-established amateur operatic society in the whole of the Black Country.

"CHAOS would love our audiences to come on along and enjoy our next show in November and help contribute to another worthy cause for next year."

The 42nd Street musical – starring Bonnie Langford – has been wowing audiences in the West End and on tour with songs such as Lullaby of Broadway, Dames, We’re In The Money and the title song.

Curtain-up is 7.30pm for the evening performances and 2.30pm for the Saturday matinee. Tickets are £17 and £19 and for more information go to www.Seaty.co.uk/42street or call 07763 489 281.