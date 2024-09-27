Powerful Knife Angel sculpture to be erected in Sandwell town centre next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sculpture, which was made by artist Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Museum in Oswestry, will be located in Oldbury Civic Square near to Sandwell Council House in the town centre.

Over the past few years the powerful sculpture has been erected in town centres and at schools around the country.

The Knife Angel sculpture by Alfie Bradley made from over 100,000 seized blades

Standing 27-feet tall and weighing 3.5 tons, it was created out of 100,000 blunted knives received from 43 police forces across the country.

It is a stark reminder of the severity of knife crime, and the resilience of communities working together to combat violence.

The arrival of the angel in Sandwell will be marked at an official opening event in the Civic Square on October 2 from 4pm to 6pm.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, the leader of Sandwell Council said: “Knife-related crime is a concern across the UK, and it is important that we do all we can here in Sandwell to make sure people choose life, not knife.

“Most people do not carry knives; most young people do not carry knives. But we need anyone who does, or is tempted to carry a knife, to turn their back on a choice that could cost their or another person’s life.

“This thought-provoking Knife Angel is a reminder of the real and tragic consequences of knife crime and will hopefully start conversations within families, among friends and in the community.

“This campaign seeks to engage every member of the Sandwell community – schools, families, businesses and local organisations – in a collective mission. We will honour those impacted by violence, educate the public, raise awareness of personal safety and take meaningful action to create a safer, more peaceful future.”

Sandwell Police commander, Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, said: "Knives can ruin lives and we're working with partners to keep our streets safe.

"We're doing this through both enforcement and education and the Knife Angel sends out a powerful message which should resonate across communities.

"We're committed to doing all we can to prevent the devastating consequences which can be caused by carrying a weapon. Actions in the heat of the moment can lead to the tragic loss of life and someone else ruining their own life too.”

The Knife Angel sculpture has been brought to the borough by Sandwell Council and the Safer Sandwell Partnership working together with British Ironwork Centre, West Midlands Police and the West Midlands Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP).