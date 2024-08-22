Car parking charges to rise at some train stations in West Midlands next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Details of the fare rises have yet to be announced, but West Midlands Railway said the price for season passes will remain the same.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Railway said: "Please be aware that daily car parking charges at some of our stations will be increasing from Monday 2nd September.

"We’re holding the price for season passes at their current rates."

People can find out more about the parking facilities at train stations in the region at westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/at-the-station/car-parking

The new daily charges will be published on September 1 and will come into effect from September 2.

Car parking facilities are available at stations throughout the West Midlands Railway network; some are free and others are charged.

Further details will be announced in due course.