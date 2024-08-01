New post office opens in centre of town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tipton’s new town centre Post Office opened on Wednesday and is called Unity Walk.

It is a replacement for the Union Street branch, which closed due to the redevelopment of the area, and is run by the same postmaster.

The premises, which were empty, underwent a full refurbishment to incorporate a cards and stationery store, while works have also been carried out to install a new wide door and to fit a new shop front.

There is a dedicated area of the store with two screened serving positions and the same range of products and services are available.

Scott Lacey, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted that Unity Walk Post Office has opened today, restoring a branch to the town centre.”