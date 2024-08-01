New post office opens in centre of town
A new post office has opened in the centre of a Sandwell town months after the previous post office closed.
Tipton’s new town centre Post Office opened on Wednesday and is called Unity Walk.
It is a replacement for the Union Street branch, which closed due to the redevelopment of the area, and is run by the same postmaster.
The premises, which were empty, underwent a full refurbishment to incorporate a cards and stationery store, while works have also been carried out to install a new wide door and to fit a new shop front.
There is a dedicated area of the store with two screened serving positions and the same range of products and services are available.
Scott Lacey, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted that Unity Walk Post Office has opened today, restoring a branch to the town centre.”