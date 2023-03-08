Bus services disrupted due to adverse weather as snow hits region

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution and to expect disruption due to snow and ice.

Forecasters have issued a yellow snow warning for all counties, which comes into effect overnight.

National Express bus services are disrupted in Great Barr, Blackheath and Dudley as of 7pm on Wednesday.

More disruption is expected tomorrow.

Service 997 will not be serving Shady Lane, Oscott School Lane and Dyas Road this evening due to adverse weather.

Service 3/3A will not serve Rowley Village in Blackheath and Service 2 is not serving Wrens Nest Road and Old Park Road.

A spokesman for National Express apologised for any inconvenience

Other services are also impacted across Birmingham.

⚠️Service Disruption⚠️



Due to adverse weather ❄️ #GreatBarr



Service 997 will not be serving Shady Lane, Oscott School Lane and Dyas Road



Apologies for any inconvenience caused — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) March 8, 2023

⚠️Service Disruption⚠️



Due to adverse weather ❄️ #Blackheath



Service 3/3A is not serving Rowley Village



Apologies for any inconvenience caused — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) March 8, 2023