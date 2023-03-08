Bus services disrupted due to adverse weather as snow hits region

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution and to expect disruption due to snow and ice.
Forecasters have issued a yellow snow warning for all counties, which comes into effect overnight.
National Express bus services are disrupted in Great Barr, Blackheath and Dudley as of 7pm on Wednesday.
More disruption is expected tomorrow.
Service 997 will not be serving Shady Lane, Oscott School Lane and Dyas Road this evening due to adverse weather.
Service 3/3A will not serve Rowley Village in Blackheath and Service 2 is not serving Wrens Nest Road and Old Park Road.
A spokesman for National Express apologised for any inconvenience
Other services are also impacted across Birmingham.
⚠️Service Disruption⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) March 8, 2023
Due to adverse weather ❄️ #GreatBarr
Service 997 will not be serving Shady Lane, Oscott School Lane and Dyas Road
Apologies for any inconvenience caused
⚠️Service Disruption⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) March 8, 2023
Due to adverse weather ❄️ #Blackheath
Service 3/3A is not serving Rowley Village
Apologies for any inconvenience caused
⚠️Service Disruption⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) March 8, 2023
Due to adverse weather ❄️ #Dudley
Service 2 is not serving Wrens Nest Road and Old Park Road
Apologies for any inconvenience caused