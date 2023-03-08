Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bus services disrupted due to adverse weather as snow hits region

By Emma Walker SandwellPublished: Comments

Bus services in the West Midlands are disrupted as snow hits the region with motorists urged to take care.

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution and to expect disruption due to snow and ice.

Forecasters have issued a yellow snow warning for all counties, which comes into effect overnight.

National Express bus services are disrupted in Great Barr, Blackheath and Dudley as of 7pm on Wednesday.

More disruption is expected tomorrow.

Service 997 will not be serving Shady Lane, Oscott School Lane and Dyas Road this evening due to adverse weather.

Service 3/3A will not serve Rowley Village in Blackheath and Service 2 is not serving Wrens Nest Road and Old Park Road.

A spokesman for National Express apologised for any inconvenience

Other services are also impacted across Birmingham.

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Dudley
Birmingham
Transport

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News