Delays on major section of road outside Stourbridge after urgent electrical works begin

The junction of the A491 and A456 near Hagley has been closed off to allow for the works by National Grid, which began on Sunday evening and are scheduled to run until 11.59pm on Friday.

National Grid confirmed that the works were taking place following a crash which damaged columns and lights and the work was necessary to ensure the safety of the supply.

It means that no right turn is currently in place from the A456 Birmingham Road onto the A491 Hagley Road, with a diversion in place around the A491 roundabout.

Details of the works on the Worcestershire County Council website state that the work is around the disconnection or alteration of supply.

A spokesman for National Grid said: “Following a road traffic collision in Hagley, we are conducting emergency works to disconnect damaged lights and ensure the safety of the electricity supply.

"Work on the slip road between Birmingham Road and Hagley Road will finish on October 4.

"In the meantime, a diversionary route will be in place.

"We’d like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding as we make the necessary repairs.”