Stourbridge singer songwriter's new found fame is an inspiration to all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pete Boddis has been gigging throughout the Black Country since the 1960s and after a new film about his life was released has clinched his first record deal.

The Black Country Cowboy, directed by Ryan Davis, has won accolades across the world at film festivals. The raw honesty of Pete's determination to sing again after having cancer has touched the hearts of viewers across the world, as well as his love for his wife.

Poster Records has released the Best Of Pete Boddis includes songs he self released from 1979 and is now available on platforms including Spotify and his beloved vinyl.

On Friday, musicians from Stourbridge and beyond will descend on The Queen's Head, Enville Street, Stourbridge, for a concert in honour of Pete's 80th birthday.

He said: "I have got some great singers on the bill and the fun begins at 5pm and I will be headlining at 10pm. I have been playing gigs since the early 1960s, under various names including The Tennesseean and with my band Mr Peabody's Coal Train. I love being in front of an audience.

"I try and play every week, since Covid closed everything down and the Cancer, I really appreciate being back up on stage again."

The Black Country Cowboy has new found fame

Pete got a new audience during lockdown when he began playing his songs and covering country and western classics on a weekly Facebook Live show.

Inspired by seeing early rock n roll heroes including Eddie Cochran and Chuck Berry, Pete picked up a guitar as a teenager and never looked back.

He said: "I started playing rock n roll, then changed to country and western, and then I have changed direction and perform folk music now."

Though stardom eluded Pete throughout his musical career he has earned the respect of local musicians who refer to him as "The Guvnor".

For 30 years Pete worked in journalism and then began selling musical instruments and antiques in his shop in Stourbridge.

He said: "I had over 90 guitars at one stage, but I have sold most of them now. I love finding antiques and instruments, they are beautiful."

On the road again - Pete Boddis

Ryan Davis, director of Black Country Cowboy, first saw Pete playing at Claptrap, Stourbridge High Street three years ago.

He said: "Pete is just amazing and it is brilliant the world is finally waking up to his incredible talent.

"His songwriting is so moving and when he performs he can bring tears to the eyes. The film has helped create an interest in Pete and his story which has helped him release his Best Of."

He added: "The film's most poignant moment is Pete's battle with cancer, and his brave decision to pick his guitar up, it works because it is so human."