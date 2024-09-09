Stourbridge MP pledges support for Crooked House campaign and protecting 'precious' heritage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a post on the Save the Crooked House (Let's Get it Rebuilt) social media group she said the much-missed pub "holds a place in my heart as a Black Country woman".

Although the pub near Himley, which was destroyed by fire and then bulldozed in August last year, is geographically out of her constituency, she has said she will support the case by the group, which has 38,0000 members on Facebook, for it to be re-built 'brick by brick.'

She said: "One of my priorities during this parliament is to protect and promote our precious history and heritage, and celebrate all the wonderful things we have on our doorstep, and I have joined the All Party Parliamentary Group for Heritage as part of this aim.

"I want to pledge my support to your cause as I do not want to see anything like the plight of the Crooked House happen again.

"I want to work with colleagues and continue the work done so far on this nationwide issue and ensure our history and our pubs remain for future generations."

The Crooked House was known as 'Britain's wonkiest pub,' before it was destroyed by fire in August last year

Speaking to the Express & Star she said: "It is a cause which is close to my heart as I am from the Black Country and used to visit the pub, so I will do all I can to work in conjunction with [Dudley MP] Sonia Kumar to raise the issue and that of heritage pubs and buildings as much as I can during parliament."

Former Dudley North MP Marco Longhi was a supporter of the group and the cause of the Crooked House and brought the matter up in parliament last year. He lost out to Ms Kumar in the election for the newly former Dudley Constituency in July.

Kingswinford and South Staffordshire MP Mike Wood also pledged support for the campaign recently at an event to mark one year since the destruction of the pub, which dated back to the 18th century.

Paul Turner from the Save the Crooked House (Let's Get it Rebuilt) campaign said he welcomed support from MPs on the issue.

He said: "This isn't about politics, it is about trying to get justice for what happened to the Crooked House and preserving all heritage buildings in the Black Country as much as we can.

"Marco [Longhi] was a big supporter of the group and hopefully the MPs who represent the people of the wider area can continue to raise this issue in parliament and bring it again to the national stage."