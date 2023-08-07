Fire that gutted Crooked House a 'tragedy' as police review 'all available evidence' at pub

The blaze which destroyed the historic Crooked House pub has been described as a "tragedy", as police and fire investigators continue to work out what caused the fire.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the fire at The Crooked House. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Detectives are reviewing "all of the available evidence" after the pub, off Himley Road near Dudley, was gutted in the fire that started at around 10pm on Saturday, just two weeks after it was sold to a private buyer.

