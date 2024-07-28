Man suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Stourbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police reported that the man, who is in his 20s, had sustained serious injuries in the collision, which happened around 11pm on Saturday night near the Greggs takeaway on Mill Race Lane.

The force also reported that the driver of the car had stopped at the scene and was helping with enquiries and asked for anyone who saw what had happened to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Stourbridge ring road around 11pm last night.

The incident occurred on the Stourbridge Ring Road near Greggs. Photo: Google Street Map

"The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting with our enquiries.

"Anyone who saw what happened should contact us via Live Chat quoting log 4898 of 27/7."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.