Pilot's route leaves fans wondering if he's made tribute to Jude Bellingham

The pilot flew for more than an hour from on a round-trip from Perth Airport in Scotland on Thursday evening to map out the design.

The carefully planned journey was spotted on Flightradar, a website which tracks air traffic live.

One social media user posted a picture of the writing in the skies and posting it to Facebook, where people were invited to "solve the mystery".

In response to the post on the Strange Places in Scotland group, many were quick to speculate as to whether it was a nod to Jude Bellingham.

The word 'Jude' was written in the skies by a pilot in Scotland. Photo: Flightradar

The 21-year-old Three Lions star is set to play in the Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday evening.

Several social media users responded to the post with lyrics to The Beatles song, "Hey Jude", which has been linked to the footballer.

England's Jude Bellingham will compete in the Euro's final on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Others posted pictures of Jude Bellingham in the comments, whilst one man suggested the pilot could be an England fan that had "got lost".